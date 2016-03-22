2016-17 Winter Sports Schedule

Listen to the games on Refreshing 90.9 fm!

Click on the links below to listen to the action of this season’s fall sports broadcasts from Refreshing 90.9 fm. OR right click with your mouse and “save link as” to keep a copy on your computer for future use.

2016-2017 Winter Sports Broadcasts Date Sport Game Time Dec 1 Girls Basketball Fairfield Christian @ Berne Union 7:30 pm Dec 9 Girls Basketball Pickerington Central @ Pickerington North 6:00 pm Dec 9 Boys Basketball Pickerington Central @ Pickerington North 7:30 pm Dec 10 Boys Basketball Berne Union @ Fairfield Christian 7:30 pm Dec 13 Boys Basketball Logan @ Lancaster 7:30 pm Dec 16 Girls Basketball Pickerington Central @ Lancaster 7:30 pm Dec 17 Boys Basketball Fairfield Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek 7:30 pm Dec 20 Girls Basketball Liberty Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek 7:30 pm Dec 23 Boys Basketball Newark Catholic @ Fairfield Christian 7:30 pm Dec 30 Boys Basketball Bloom-Carroll @ Canal Winchester 7:30 pm Jan 3 Girls Basketball Canal Winchester @ Lancaster 7:30 pm Jan 5 Girls Basketball Hamilton Township @ Liberty Union 7:30 pm Jan 6 Boys Basketball Pickerington North @ Lancaster 7:30 pm Jan 7 Girls Basketball General Sherman

vs. Thomas Ewing - 7th Grade 10:00 am Jan 7 Girls Basketball General Sherman

vs. Thomas Ewing - 8th Grade TBA Jan 7 Boys Basketball General Sherman

vs. Thomas Ewing - 7th Grade TBA Jan 7 Boys Basketball General Sherman

vs. Thomas Ewing - 8th Grade TBA Jan 7 Boys Basketball Millersport @ Fisher Catholic 7:30 pm Jan 10 Boys Basketball Circleville @ Bloom-Carroll 7:30 pm Jan 11 Girls Basketball Bexley @ Bloom-Carroll 7:30 pm Jan 13 Boys Basketball Fisher Catholic @ Berne Union 7:30 pm Jan 14 Girls Basketball Grove City Christian @ Millersport TBA Jan 17 Boys Basketball Millersport @ Fairfield Christian 7:30 pm Jan 20 Girls Basketball Fairfield Christian @ Fisher Catholic 7:30 pm Jan 21 Girls Basketball Fairfield Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek 7:30 pm Jan 24 Girls Basketball Pickerington North @ Canal Winchester 7:30 pm Jan 27 Boys Basketball Pickerington North @ Pickerington Central 7:30 pm Jan 28 Women's College Basketball Miami-Hamilton @ Ohio University-Lancaster 1:00 pm Jan 28 Men's College Basketball Miami-Hamilton @ Ohio University-Lancaster

Follows 1 pm game Jan 31 Girls Basketball Circleville @ Bloom-Carroll 7:30 pm Feb 3 Girls Basketball Fisher Catholic @ Berne Union 7:30 pm Feb 4 Girls Basketball Liberty Union @ Hamilton Township 2:30 pm Feb 7 Boys Basketball Fairfield Union @ Liberty Union 7:30 pm Feb 9 Girls Basketball Newark Catholic @ Fairfield Christian 7:30 pm Feb 10 Girls Basketball Bloom-Carroll @ Fairfield Union 7:30 pm Feb 11 Boys Basketball Liberty Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek 7:30 pm Feb 17 Boys Basketball Fairfield Union @ Bloom-Carroll 7:30 pm *Schedule is subject to change. For schedule changes, follow us on twitter.

@909fmsports ^ Tip-off times are approximate

90.9fm covers local High School sporting events. 90.9 also covers local college (OU-Lancaster) and some junior high events as well. If you would like to find out more about our coverage of local sports, please contact Mark Linn at (740) 689-0909 or email: sponsors@wfcofm.com

