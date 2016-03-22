Top Menu

2016-17 Winter Sports Schedule

By on March 22, 2016 in Uncategorized

Listen to the games on Refreshing 90.9 fm!

Click on the links below to listen to the action of this season’s fall sports broadcasts from Refreshing 90.9 fm.  OR right click with your mouse and “save link as” to keep a copy on your computer for future use.

2016-2017 Winter Sports Broadcasts
DateSportGameTime
Dec 1Girls BasketballFairfield Christian @ Berne Union7:30 pm
Dec 9Girls Basketball Pickerington Central @ Pickerington North6:00 pm
Dec 9Boys BasketballPickerington Central @ Pickerington North7:30 pm
Dec 10Boys BasketballBerne Union @ Fairfield Christian7:30 pm
Dec 13Boys BasketballLogan @ Lancaster7:30 pm
Dec 16Girls BasketballPickerington Central @ Lancaster7:30 pm
Dec 17Boys BasketballFairfield Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek7:30 pm
Dec 20Girls BasketballLiberty Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek7:30 pm
Dec 23Boys BasketballNewark Catholic @ Fairfield Christian7:30 pm
Dec 30Boys BasketballBloom-Carroll @ Canal Winchester7:30 pm
Jan 3Girls BasketballCanal Winchester @ Lancaster7:30 pm
Jan 5Girls BasketballHamilton Township @ Liberty Union7:30 pm
Jan 6Boys BasketballPickerington North @ Lancaster7:30 pm
Jan 7Girls BasketballGeneral Sherman
vs. Thomas Ewing - 7th Grade		10:00 am
Jan 7Girls BasketballGeneral Sherman
vs. Thomas Ewing - 8th Grade		TBA
Jan 7Boys BasketballGeneral Sherman
vs. Thomas Ewing - 7th Grade		TBA
Jan 7Boys BasketballGeneral Sherman
vs. Thomas Ewing - 8th Grade		TBA
Jan 7Boys BasketballMillersport @ Fisher Catholic7:30 pm
Jan 10Boys BasketballCircleville @ Bloom-Carroll7:30 pm
Jan 11Girls BasketballBexley @ Bloom-Carroll7:30 pm
Jan 13Boys BasketballFisher Catholic @ Berne Union7:30 pm
Jan 14Girls BasketballGrove City Christian @ MillersportTBA
Jan 17Boys BasketballMillersport @ Fairfield Christian 7:30 pm
Jan 20Girls Basketball Fairfield Christian @ Fisher Catholic7:30 pm
Jan 21Girls BasketballFairfield Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek7:30 pm
Jan 24Girls BasketballPickerington North @ Canal Winchester7:30 pm
Jan 27Boys BasketballPickerington North @ Pickerington Central7:30 pm
Jan 28Women's College BasketballMiami-Hamilton @ Ohio University-Lancaster1:00 pm
Jan 28Men's College BasketballMiami-Hamilton @ Ohio University-Lancaster
Follows 1 pm game
Jan 31Girls BasketballCircleville @ Bloom-Carroll7:30 pm
Feb 3Girls BasketballFisher Catholic @ Berne Union7:30 pm
Feb 4Girls BasketballLiberty Union @ Hamilton Township2:30 pm
Feb 7Boys Basketball Fairfield Union @ Liberty Union7:30 pm
Feb 9Girls BasketballNewark Catholic @ Fairfield Christian7:30 pm
Feb 10Girls Basketball Bloom-Carroll @ Fairfield Union7:30 pm
Feb 11Boys Basketball Liberty Union @ Amanda-Clearcreek7:30 pm
Feb 17Boys Basketball Fairfield Union @ Bloom-Carroll7:30 pm
*Schedule is subject to change.For schedule changes, follow us on twitter.
@909fmsports		^ Tip-off times are approximate

90.9fm covers local High School sporting events. 90.9 also covers local college (OU-Lancaster) and some junior high events as well. If you would like to find out more about our coverage of local sports, please contact Mark Linn at (740) 689-0909 or email: sponsors@wfcofm.com

